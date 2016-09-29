Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump, calls for an 'adult' in the White House

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Hillary Clinton is embarking on an all-out blitz to energize youth voters in New Hampshire, and she used 75-year-old Bernie Sanders to do it.
Clinton touted her free college plan, partially adopted from the Vermont senator’s platform.
"When you add it up, our plan will help millions of people save thousands of dollars," Clinton said.
Donald Trump was hit hard by First Lady Michelle Obama, as she criticized his previous birther claims in Philadelphia.
The post-debate polls have not been kind to Trump and voters have an opportunity to influence the presidential debate in St. Louis.
Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson endured another foreign policy-related gaffe, as he failed to name a favorite foreign leader.
The polls open nationally in 39 days. Let’s get started.
Sanders, Obamas stump for Clinton
Bernie Sanders joined Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire, as she touted her tuition-free college plan for working families.
"When you have Republicans telling us that it is okay to give tens and tens of billions of dollars in tax breaks to the richest people in this country, do not tell me that we cannot afford to make public colleges and universities tuition free," Sanders said.
Michelle Obama, buoyed by high popularity numbers, tore into Trump at LaSalle University on Wednesday.
Shots fired Michelle Obama unleashed on @realDonaldTrump in Philadelphia this am (h/t @gregorywallace) pic.twitter.com/ANL25lZfwL— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) September 28, 2016
"When making life-or-death, war-or-peace decisions, a president can't just pop off or lash out irrationally," Obama said on behalf of Clinton. "We need an adult in the White House. I guarantee you."
We need an adult in the White House. I guarantee you. Michelle Obama on Donald Trump
Trump takes his lumps
Trump continues to tout a debate win, citing online surveys and a Twitter hashtag as evidence.
Every on-line poll, Time Magazine, Drudge etc., has me winning the debate. Thank you to Fox & Friends for so reporting!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2016
But scientific polls in the wake of the debate show otherwise. Clinton wins all of them.
Clinton also picked up the endorsement of the Arizona Republic, the first time the newspaper backs a Democrat in the general election.
.@realDonaldTrump or @HillaryClinton for president? Our ed board has a history-making endorsement: https://t.co/9zAJ9tHxDQ via @azcopinions pic.twitter.com/ZjTgQOAVrN— azcentral (@azcentral) September 28, 2016
Johnson struggles with foreign policy—again
Gary Johnson was asked on MSNBC who is favorite foreign leader is, a relatively easy question that doesn’t require an in-depth knowledge of foreign policy.
He had trouble answering it.
Johnson sighed as vice presidential candidate Bill Weld tried to step in.
"I guess I'm having an Aleppo moment," Johnson said. He eventually named former Mexico president Vicente Fox.
