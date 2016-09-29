State troopers back Burr in North Carolina U.S. Senate battle

The North Carolina Troopers Association, comprising more than 2,000 current and retired state highway patrol employees, on Thursday endorsed Republican Sen. Richard Burr in his bid for a third term in the Senate.
“In the dangerous times our nation currently faces, we need strong leaders like Burr,” wrote Daniel Jenkins, the association’s president, in announcing the endorsement.
Jenkins said that “superior leadership” from Burr, who is intricately involved in the fight against terrorism as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, “has made our nation a safer place.”
“Our association has worked side by side with Senator Burr on issues concerning law enforcement and public safety,” Jenkins wrote. “The Troopers Association can verify his strong commitment to public safety.”
Burr is locked in a tight race with Democratic rival Deborah Ross, a former state representative.
