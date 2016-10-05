VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind

Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Cristina Rayas and Jason Shoultz / McClatchy

Elections 2016

Eric Trump talks guns, debate, at Fuquay-Varina shooting range

Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump's three sons, stopped by a shooting range and hunting preserve Thursday as part of a tour of central North Carolina. He spoke to about 70 people at Fuquay-Varina's Drake Landing about the second amendment, the military, and his father's debate performance. It was the third stop of a day that began with events in Raleigh and Benson.

Elections 2016

Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate - ELECTION REWIND

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of election day.

