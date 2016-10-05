Fact checking Kaine and Pence in their debate

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine faced off Tuesday in the only vice-presidential debate of the 2016 election, defending their running mates and attacking each other’s. PolitiFact added some context to their claims.
Kaine: Trump “has pursued the discredited and really outrageous lie that President Obama wasn't born in the United States.”
Trump repeatedly questioned Obama’s birthplace from 2011 to 2014.
Pence: “We've seen an economy stifled by more taxes, more regulation, a war on coal, and a failing health care reform come to be known as Obamacare, and the American people know that we need to make a change.”
Pence’s point about more taxes under President Barack Obama rates Half True. Obama certainly raised some levies, including income taxes on people earning more than $400,000 a year. Although most folks don’t fall into that category, Obama’s health care reforms come with a series of new taxes that do affect lower earners. But Pence’s statement leaves a lot out of the story. Obama also has extended permanently tax cuts that were set to expire. He also enacted a series of temporary tax cuts aimed at jumpstarting the economy.
Read the full list, fact-checking 32 claims the vice presidential candidates made.
Comments