McCrory cancels Atlanta fundraiser to deal with Hurricane Matthew; Burr to fundraise in Texas

Gov. Pat McCrory had planned to spend Wednesday in Atlanta at a campaign fundraiser, but Hurricane Matthew changed that plan.
McCrory’s campaign was scheduled to hold an event with former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue and Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed, according to an invitation reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Josh Ellis, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said McCrory will “stay in state” Wednesday. He held a news conference Wednesday morning to detail the state’s hurricane preparations.
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr will be traveling to Texas on Thursday for a fundraiser benefitting his re-election campaign. The Dallas event will be hosted by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a former presidential candidate, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. The Dallas Morning News reported that several other Republican senators in tight campaigns will receive proceeds from the event.
A spokesman for the Burr campaign confirmed Wednesday that the senator will be in attendance.
Comments