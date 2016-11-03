Women at Selma rally on why they support Donald Trump

President Barack Obama criticized Republican Sen. Richard Burr during a campaign stop in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday. The President expressed disappointment in the senator for joking about violence against Hillary Clinton and for saying that he'll block any Supreme Court nominees under a Clinton presidency. "What’s happened is that they have built up this new normal in their party where he’s got to say anything in order to get elected,” Obama said.
Video: Duplin County Republican Party Chairman Adrian Arnett talks about the importance of the grass roots effort in rural North Carolina in electing Donald Trump and Republican candidates into office.
Both candidates tweeted that the other is “unfit to be president” on Tuesday. On the trail, Mike Pence campaigned with Donald Trump in Valley Forge, Pa., calling for the repeal of Obamacare, and criticizing Clinton’s support of the Canadian healthcare system. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado introduced Clinton in Dade City, Fla., sharing how Trump weight-shamed her. Machado recently became a citizen and will vote for the first time this year.
Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her e-mails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into e-mails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.
Donald Trump compared the renewed FBI probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server to Watergate during a rally in Iowa on Friday while Hillary Clinton fired back on Saturday, calling Trump a "downer" who is "disgracing democracy" during her rally in Florida.
VIDEO: Actor Will Ferrell, along with Attorney General Roy Cooper, campaigned for Hillary Clinton and to encourage early voting before NC State's game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.