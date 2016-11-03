Women at Selma rally on why they support Donald Trump

Women attending Donald Trump's campaign rally in Selma, NC talk about why they choose to support the Republican candidate for president.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Obama criticizes Burr for mimicking Trump rhetoric

President Barack Obama criticized Republican Sen. Richard Burr during a campaign stop in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday. The President expressed disappointment in the senator for joking about violence against Hillary Clinton and for saying that he'll block any Supreme Court nominees under a Clinton presidency. "What’s happened is that they have built up this new normal in their party where he’s got to say anything in order to get elected,” Obama said.

Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind

Both candidates tweeted that the other is “unfit to be president” on Tuesday. On the trail, Mike Pence campaigned with Donald Trump in Valley Forge, Pa., calling for the repeal of Obamacare, and criticizing Clinton’s support of the Canadian healthcare system. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado introduced Clinton in Dade City, Fla., sharing how Trump weight-shamed her. Machado recently became a citizen and will vote for the first time this year.

Clinton claims 'there is no case’ for FBI investigation, Bobby Knight assures ‘no bullsh*t’ in Trump administration - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her e-mails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into e-mails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.

