Johnston school board certain to have new faces

Johnston County will have new faces on its school board, but the races were too close to call early Tuesday night.
Primary voters in May narrowed the field, but county voters still had to choose among eight candidates.
With 18 of 36 precincts reporting, newcomers Ronald Johnson and Teresa Grant and incumbents Peggy Smith and Mike Wooten were leading the race.
The seven-member Johnston County Board of Education had four seats up for election, with two certain to go to newcomers. Smith and Wooten sought re-election, while Keith Branch and Donna White gave up their seats. Branch ran unopposed for a Johnston County Board of Commissioners seat, while White, a Republican, faced Democrat Rich Nixon to represent District 26 in the N.C. House.
Johnston voters cast ballots for four of the eight candidates.
Another school board member, Larry Strickland, was expected to vacate his seat if he won his race for the District 28 House seat vacated by longtime Rep. J.H. Langdon. With half of precincts reporting, Strickland was way ahead of Democrat Patricia Oliver.
Results
Teresa Grant 14.9%
Summer Hamrick 9.5%
Jeff Jennings 7.53%
Ronald Johnson 16.56%
Crystal Roberts 10.01%
Peggy D. Smith (I) 14.38%
Todd P. Sutton 12.54%
Mike Wooten (I) 14.18%
With 18 of 36 precincts reporting.
