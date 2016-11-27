Trump claims he would have won popular vote if ‘millions’ hadn’t voted illegally

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory Pause

2:04 Shop Small Business Saturday In Raleigh

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

2:57 Relive NC State's victory over UNC

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together'

3:21 It's a tough lesson" - Chapel Hill soccer coach Jason Curtis on title loss

1:14 Saying goodbye to The Alley