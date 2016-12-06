Elections 2016
Supporters gather for Roy Cooper victory rally
VIDEO: Supporters begin to gather to celebrate Governor-elect Roy Cooper’s election win during a victory rally Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2016 at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper, a Democrat and the state’s attorney general, had a lead of 10,293 votes over Gov. Pat McCrory in nearly final election tallies on the State Board of Elections website Monday evening – about 0.2 percent of votes cast.Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com