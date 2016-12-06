Supporters gather for Roy Cooper victory rally

VIDEO: Supporters begin to gather to celebrate Governor-elect Roy Cooper’s election win during a victory rally Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2016 at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper, a Democrat and the state’s attorney general, had a lead of 10,293 votes over Gov. Pat McCrory in nearly final election tallies on the State Board of Elections website Monday evening – about 0.2 percent of votes cast.
A Message from President-elect Donald J. Trump

President-elect Donald Trump shares an update on the Presidential Transition, an outline of some of his policy plans for the first 100 days, and his day one executive actions. Video shared via "the official 2017 Presidential Transition account on YouTube" on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.

So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign - and in his “Contract with the American Voter” - what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress - or the Constitution - stand in his way?

Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

In his first news conference since the election, President Barack Obama described his plan for a smooth transition of power to president-elect Donald Trump even if the Constitution does not explicitly require such help. "This office is bigger than any one person," said Obama. He added that the United States will continue to be an example to the world, and while he does have concerns about a Trump presidency, his hope is that Trump will make things better for everyone.

Voting blue amid a sea of red in rural North Carolina

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in western North Carolina is Watauga County, home to Appalachian State University and a politically and ideologically diverse population. Having voted for Mitt Romney in 2012 and President Obama in 2008, the voters of Watauga, many of whom are unaffiliated, have made the county a bellwether in the Tar Heel state.

