It's almost time to vote in NC. Here's what you need to know before Election Day.

North Carolinians this year have a chance to tilt the balance of power in both state and federal politics.

The top of the November ballot won't feature candidates for president, U.S. Senate or governor.

But each of North Carolina's 13 seats in the Republican-controlled Congress is up for election, as well as every seat in the GOP-controlled NC General Assembly. And the first step in narrowing the field of candidates for those seats comes in the May 8 primary elections.





Participation in the primaries is based on party affiliation — and the last chance to change your affiliation in time to participate is Friday, April 13. Read on for more on voter deadlines.

Democrats hope to make significant gains in Congress, where Republicans hold 10 of NC's seats. In the legislature, where Republicans can override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes, Democrats expect to break the supermajority and hope to gain control of either the state House or state Senate.

Let's take a look at how North Carolinians can vote this year.





Who's on the ballot?

Ballots will look different in each county. In some counties, sheriff and Board of Commissioners seats are up for election. (Four board seats are up for election in Wake County, and three are up in Orange County.)

Legislature: All 120 state House seats and 50 state Senate seats are up for election. Democrats need four House seats or six Senate seats to break the Republican supermajorities.

Congress: Each incumbent member of Congress is running for re-election. Experts expect competitive races in districts held by Republicans George Holding (District 2), Robert Pittenger (District 9) and Ted Budd (District 13).

Statewide: There are no statewide races in the primary. But the general election this November includes statewide races for the NC Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court. Three appeals court seats are up for election, as well as one state Supreme Court seat. While the candidate filing period has closed for most races, it doesn't open for judicial races until June 18.

Nonetheless, some campaigns are already underway. Incumbent state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jackson, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Anita Earls.

Election days

Primaries are scheduled for Tuesday, May 8 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 a.m., in accordance with state law. If any voter is in line to vote at the time polls close, he or she will be permitted to vote.

Early voting for primaries starts on Thursday, April 19 and ends on Saturday, May 5. Early voting for the November election starts on Thursday, Oct. 18 and ends Saturday, Nov. 3.

Are you registered?

North Carolina residents who are 18 years old can register to vote at their county's local Board of Elections office. For those who want to vote in the May 8 primary, the deadline to register is April 13. To see if you're registered, go here.

Those who want to vote in the Nov. 6 election must register to vote by Oct. 12. For more information on registering to vote, go to the N.C. Board of Elections website.

Unregistered NC residents may register and vote on the same day during the one-stop early voting period, but they cannot change their party affiliation. Same-day registrants must fill out a registration form, attest to their eligibility to vote and provide proof of residence.

This proof can be a North Carolina driver's license, other government-issued photo ID, current utility bill, bank statement or government document showing name and address. College photo IDs are also accepted when paired with proof that the student lives on campus.

Voting in college

College students can vote in the jurisdiction that they consider to be their residence. If that's at their parents' house, they must vote there. Or, if a college student considers his school address to be his residence, the college student must make sure that his registration reflects that address. Then, he or she can vote in the county where the school is located.

Participating in the primary

A voter who is registered with a political party may only participate in that party’s primary.

Unaffiliated? You can vote in the primaries, too. Unaffiliated voters can participate in the primary of any recognized party. This year, that includes Democrat, Libertarian and Republican parties. Unaffiliated voters can pick a different party's primary in which to participate each year.

Starting next year, the Green Party will be eligible for primaries.

How to vote

If you vote early, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site. Early voting sites and hours vary by county. Find the sites in your county on the state elections board website.

On Election Day, you must vote at the location in your precinct. That site is listed on your voter registration card and is likely to be different from your early voting site.

Neither your registration card nor any form of identification is typically required to vote. Every registered voter also has the option of mailing-in an absentee ballot. More information on that on the state board's website.





To see what your ballot will look like, go to the state board's website.