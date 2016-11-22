Top US civilian honor goes to 21 artists, athletes, others

1:41 Obama's plans after January: 'I have to take Michelle on vacation' Pause

1:53 Trump's White House

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:27 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying

1:53 Trump's White House

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

1:15 Sights, sounds and jubilation from Trump's campaign night celebration

0:52 Voter: 'I'm excited it's about to be over'