APNewsBreak: Military targets handling of misconduct cases

2:18 Trump's White House Pause

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye

4:30 Who will replace Joel Berry at point for UNC?

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:22 Miss Kagawa: The Story of a Friendship Doll from Japan

2:50 Eric Trump talks guns, debate, at Fuquay-Varina shooting range

3:54 NC Gov. Pat McCrory: "I have listened to the people of North Carolina"

0:43 McCrory enters Trump Tower for meeting with Donald Trump