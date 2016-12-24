From President to Couch Commander

President Obama shares an inside look into his plans after the Presidency.
Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.

Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.

Kellyanne Conway serenaded by Naked Cowboys at Trump Tower

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump's top advisor Kellyanne Conway met two street performers dubbed "Naked Cowboys" that were in the lobby at Trump Tower. They sang to her, praising Trump's plans for the country, including building a wall, repeating "sounds like a good idea to me." Trump has been in his penthouse apartment all day, meeting with potential administration hires.

The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's relationship with president-elect Donald Trump may have started on the wrong foot. She endorsed Florida Senator Marco Rubio in the republican primary, and referred to trump as an "angry voice" in her rebuttal to the State of the Union Address. Nikki Haley has now been called upon by Trump to serve in his cabinet as the ambassador to the United Nations.

21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama honored 21 recipients during his last Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House Tuesday. "Everybody on this stage has touched me in a very powerful, very personal way," Obama said. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elouise Cobell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Richard Garwin, Bill and Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Margaret H. Hamilton, Tom Hanks, Grace Hopper, Michael Jordan, Maya Lin, Lorne Michaels, Newt Minow, Eduardo Pardón, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen and Cicely Tyson received a medal.

