NBC News, Lester Holt to broadcast from Fayetteville

NBC News will broadcast from Fayetteville on Wednesday as part of the “Across America” series in the week before president-elect Donald Trimp takes the oath of office.
Beginning Jan. 16, the national news program broadcast Lester Holt in shows across the country on the road to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration. In the shows, Holt will speak with Americans about the nation’s most pressing issues and their hopes for the next four years, according to an NBC news release.
The four-stop tour included Sacramento, Calif. and Warren, Mich. before Holt, 57, winds up in Fayetteville – the final stop before Washington, D.C. Holt will anchor “Nightly News” at each stop and on Friday he’ll anchor the day’s coverage of the inaugural, including an expanded one-hour edition of “Nightly News.”
Holt, a military brat, is no stranger to the life many in Fayetteville lead. His maternal grandparents were born and raised in Jamaica and his father was an Air Force master sergeant. He and his three siblings grew up on military bases.
Holt took over the “Nightly News” desk when Brian Williams went on leave and was then suspended for inflating his role in a story about the Iraq War. Holt became the permanent “Nightly News” anchor in June 2015.
Producers for the show had been arranging interviews in Fayetteville and surrounding Cumberland County, including veterans with children now serving in the military and people who purchased health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, according to The Fayetteville Observer.
NBC’s “Nightly News” program airs at 6:30 p.m. on WRAL.
