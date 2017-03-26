Congressman from NC files resolution to help POWs, MIA

One of North Carolina’s U.S. representatives filed a resolution he says can help prisoners of war (POWs) and service members missing in action.
Republican Rep. Mark Walker introduced a resolution to the House last week that would establish a Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs.
House Resolution 219 would use existing funds to establish the committee, according to a news release from Walker’s office. Committee members appointed by the Speaker of the House would investigate all unresolved matters related to any U.S. personnel unaccounted for “from conflicts ranging from World War II to the War on Terror.”
There are now more than 75,000 unaccounted for, according to Walker.
Alongside his resolution, Walker sent a video of veteran C.R. “Bud” Shepherd from Graham who was captured by German soldiers and imprisoned in 1944. He was freed in 1945 and came home to found the REAch Wounded Veterans Program.
"We are all proud of Bud Shepherd, his heroism and his continued service to our nation and those who fought to protect it," Walker said. "While we celebrate the return of our servicemen and servicewomen, we must also take the time to remember our heroes who are still unaccounted for. We can only begin to fathom the questions and unthinkable anguish that their families still face. As Mr. Shepherd said, these men and women fought to secure our freedoms, and we cannot let them be forgotten."
The committee would submit a report on its findings and recommendations as a result of its investigations to the House, according to the resolution.
"I am proud to introduce this resolution to create a Select Committee on POW and MIA Affairs," Walker added. "These families have sacrificed a great deal for us. This small act can go lengths in honoring our POWs and MIAs and to provide their families closure."
To read the resolution, go to www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/BILLS-115hres219ih/pdf/BILLS-115hres219ih.pdf.
