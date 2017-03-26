Congressman from NC files resolution to help POWs, MIA

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame) Pause

1:17 Jason Ray's Last Visit Home

0:58 Transplant clinic at UNC Hospitals named for Jason Ray

0:56 Jason Ray Loved Chapel Hill

1:20 UNC's Roy Williams: The Peabody Duckmaster

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

31:55 Tar Heels look to upcoming game with Kentucky

2:40 St. Augustine student killed in Washington, DC while on spring break