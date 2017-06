More Videos

1:16 Sanders: Sickened that Virginia shooting suspect volunteered on my campaign

3:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully says he had no knowledge of Trump campaign officials colluding with Russia

0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight

1:26 Comey said he wrote memos because Trump 'might lie about the nature of our meeting'

1:11 Trump's lawyer defends the president's right to 'expect loyalty'

2:33 Sen. John McCain asks Comey disjointed set of questions at intel hearing

0:34 Comey: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes”

2:22 Get caught up on the Comey-Trump saga

2:54 Inside the Comey Memos: A Plea for Protection From Trump

0:27 Spicer can’t say if Trump has confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:42 White House reacts after Trump appears to slam London mayor following terror attack