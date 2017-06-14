Richard Burr claims uncommon transparency in Trump, Russia investigation

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., center, joined at left by Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, seated at right, arrive to lead an inquiry of top national security chiefs on the gathering of intelligence on foreign agents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP