June 18, 2017 10:50 AM

Providence to Newport ferry opens for the season

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Providence-to-Newport ferry is open for the season.

The ferry began running Friday and will go through Oct. 1. That's six weeks longer than last year, when the service launched.

The hour-long route across Narragansett Bay was so popular last season that state officials have also increased the number of trips the ferry will run.

There will now be four trips a day from Sunday through Thursday and five trips on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Last year, morning and early afternoon departures from Providence were frequently sold out.

Also new this year is a joint-ticketing agreement with Amtrak allowing passengers to buy train and ferry tickets at the same time.

