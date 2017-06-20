Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Stew Mathews present closing arguments during his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Monday, June 19, 2017. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.
June 20, 2017 12:12 AM

Jurors to resume deliberations in police shooting retrial

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press
Jurors in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist will resume deliberations Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) sequestered the jurors Monday evening after they had the case for about three hours.

Ray Tensing's first trial in November ended in a hung jury after about 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop. Prosecutors said Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

