Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Houston infant

A Houston man has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old boy who was killed while his father was walking him outside an apartment complex, police announced on Tuesday.
Jared Balogun was being held without bond after being charged with capital murder in the death of Messiah Marshall.
Court records did not list an attorney for Balogun, who was set to appear in court on Thursday.
Authorities said Messiah's 22-year-old father, whose name has not been disclosed, was approached by three men on June 14 at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side as he was helping his young son walk while taking out the trash. An argument ensued and at least one of trio pulled a pistol and began shooting. As the father ran carrying the boy, the child was hit.
Police said the father ran up to the driver of a car in the parking lot and yelled for help. The driver spotted a deputy constable at a convenience store nearby who summoned paramedics but the little boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Messiah's death sparked anger in Houston, with Police Chief Art Acevedo vowing his department wouldn't rest until all suspects in the case were arrested.
"No murder in the city of Houston is acceptable. But let it be very, very clear, when there is a kid or a child murdered in this city, we are going to expend every and all available resources in order to find these people and bring them to justice," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Tuesday.
On Monday, two men, including Balogun, were arrested for aggravated assault for a separate incident that took place nine days before Messiah's death but at the same location where the infant was shot, said Assistant Police Chief Matt Slinkard.
While in custody, Balogun confessed to police his involvement in the shooting, Slinkard said. The infant's father also identified Balogun as one of the gunmen, according to authorities.
"This might have been a retaliation incident for a previous altercation," possibly with the infant's father, Slinkard said.
Police are still looking for the two other suspects and also trying to determine if the shooting might have been gang-related.
