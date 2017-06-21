Restored Wyoming Capitol room marks historic threshold

In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 photo, JeDunn Construction employee Justin McFadden explains the work being done to the Territorial House Chamber, which later became the Supreme Court Chamber, during a tour of the historic Capitol building, in Cheyenne, Wyo., which is being restored as part of the Wyoming Capitol Square Project. Along with the Capitol Building restoration, the east wing of the Herschler Building is being expanded and the Central Utility Plant is being replaced. The entire project costs $299 million. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP Jacob Byk