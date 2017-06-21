National Politics

June 21, 2017 5:02 AM

Wisconsin Assembly to take up bill limiting recounts

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would make it far more difficult to request election recounts in Wisconsin.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday comes amid anger from some Republicans that Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was able to request a recount in Wisconsin last year even though she finished a distant fourth.

Under the Republican bill, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could petition for a recount. The proposal would also tighten the deadline to request a recount.

While Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican President Donald Trump by less than 1 point in Wisconsin, it was Stein who requested the recount.

Gov. Scott Walker has signaled his support for the measure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship

Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship 1:35

Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship
Representatives Barton and Doyle talk about bipartisan unity after baseball shooting 2:14

Representatives Barton and Doyle talk about bipartisan unity after baseball shooting
Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 1:08

Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch

View More Video