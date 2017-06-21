The Latest: US-China talks focusing on North Korean threat

In this June 20, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Otto Warmbier’s death after returning from North Korean imprisonment is stoking outrage in Washington and threatening to overshadow high-level U.S.-Chinese talks on June 21. President Donald Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage over Kim Jong Un’s totalitarian government. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo