In this June 20, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Otto Warmbier’s death after returning from North Korean imprisonment is stoking outrage in Washington and threatening to overshadow high-level U.S.-Chinese talks on June 21. President Donald Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage over Kim Jong Un’s totalitarian government.
National Politics

June 21, 2017 9:39 AM

The Latest: US-China talks focusing on North Korean threat

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on high-level talks between the United States and China (all times local):

9.00 a.m.

U.S. and Chinese diplomats and defense chiefs have begun talks in Washington that are expected to focus on the nuclear and missile threat from North Korea.

Secretary of State State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are hosting China's foreign policy chief, Yang Jiechi (yahng jee-uh-CHEHR'), and uh-CHERR) and the head of the People's Liberation Army's joint staff department, Gen. Fang Fenghui (FAHNG FENG-wuee).

The death of an American college student after his imprisonment in North Korea is threatening to overshadow the talks at the State Department.

The talks are intended to build on progress made when President Donald Trump met China's president in Florida in April.

The officials also will discuss counterterrorism as well as tensions in the South China Sea.

___

4:25 a.m.

The death of an American college student after his imprisonment in North Korea is threatening to overshadow high-level U.S.-Chinese talks in Washington.

President Donald Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage with North Korea's totalitarian government.

American concern is growing over North Korea's acceleration toward having a nuclear missile that can strike the U.S. mainland.

U.S. and Chinese diplomats and defense chiefs are meeting later Wednesday in Washington for security talks. The U.S. side says North Korea will get "top billing" in the discussions.

They will also talk about tensions in the South China Sea.

No cause of death has been determined for student Otto Warmbier (WARM'-beer). He was held for nearly a year-and-a-half in North Korea before being sent home in a coma last week.

