June 22, 2017 2:00 AM

Palmdale mayor charged with corruption

The Associated Press
PALMDALE, Calif.

The mayor of the Southern California desert city of Palmdale has been charged with illegally receiving more than $60,000 a year from city consultants and failing to report it.

Jim Ledford was charged Wednesday with conspiracy, conflict of interest and three counts of perjury.

Ledford has been Palmdale's mayor for 25 years.

Prosecutors say from 2009 to May of this year, the consultants used shell companies to pay Ledford about $5,200 a month while he performed little or no actual work.

Prosecutors say the payments weren't disclosed on economic statements.

Two consultants were charged with conspiracy, embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

City spokesman John Mlynar says "Palmdale has cooperated fully and will continue to cooperate fully with the District Attorney's office in this matter."

