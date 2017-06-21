National Politics

June 21, 2017 8:01 PM

Man caught urinating at LA County rail station heavily armed

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a man caught urinating in public at a Los Angeles County light rail station was found to be heavily armed.

The Sheriff's Department said in a news release that transit deputies arrested the man Wednesday afternoon at the Metro Gold Line's Sierra Madre station in Pasadena.

On him they found a loaded handgun that is restricted for law enforcement use, another loaded, high-powered firearm that resembles a rifle, two loaded, high-capacity magazines, a silencer, and a large survival knife that was nearly as long as a sword.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell and other officials planned to discuss the arrest at a news conference later Wednesday afternoon.

