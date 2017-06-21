The Latest: NY lawmakers to adjourn, no deal on NYC schools

Assemblymen Tom Abinanti, D-Greenburgh rubs his eyes while working in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, D-Rochester, works in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Lobbyists and people wait outside the Senate Chamber as legislators work in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, works in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Senate Democratic conference leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, stands in her office doorway at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Assemblyman Dov Hikind, D-Brooklyn, waits for session to begin at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Barbara Cohig of Nyack, N.Y., and members of the Rockland Citizens Action Network, stages a jazz funeral for the death of progressive legislation at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 24, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Assemblyman José Rivera speaks in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Timothy Kennedy, D-Buffalo, speaks in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
John Gromada of Nyack, N.Y., and members of the Rockland Citizens Action Network stage a jazz funeral for the death of progressive legislation at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 24, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, left, speaks in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Assemblyman David G. McDonough, R-Merrick, speaks in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Sen. Leroy Comrie, D-Queens, speaks in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, works in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Senate Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco, R-Syracuse, listens to members speak in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Assemblymen John McDonald III, D-Albany, speaks in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
AP Photo
Comments