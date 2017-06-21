Senators work In the Senate chamber at the state Capitol during the last day of the legislative session on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Albany, N.Y.
National Politics

June 21, 2017 11:06 PM

The Latest: NY lawmakers to adjourn, no deal on NYC schools

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The Latest on the final scheduled day of the New York legislative session (all times local):

11 p.m.

New York lawmakers will end their 2017 legislative session without a deal to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.

The GOP-led state Senate announced it would adjourn late Wednesday after negotiations with the Democratic-controlled Assembly fell apart.

The policy giving New York City's Democratic mayor oversight over education, first enacted in 2002, will expire June 30. Control of schools will then revert to a mosaic of local school boards.

Senate Republicans sought to link the policy's renewal to a plan to raise the number of charter schools permitted in the city, but Assembly Democrats balked.

Lawmakers say they may return later this summer to try to reach a deal before the school year begins.

The six-month session began in January.

___

9:22 a.m.

New York lawmakers are ready to leave Albany — though they haven't yet agreed to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.

The Senate and Assembly are scheduled to wrap up their annual session Wednesday.

Top lawmakers from both parties support mayoral control of schools in New York City, a 15-year-old policy that expires June 30 if lawmakers don't act.

Republicans have linked the renewal to a plan to raise the number of charter schools allowed in the city. So far Democrats won't go along.

Control of schools would revert to a mosaic of local school boards in the city if the policy expires.

Lawmakers say they could return this summer to try again if they can't reach a deal this week.

