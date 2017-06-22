National Politics

June 22, 2017 9:23 PM

Border Patrol agent admits attempted drug smuggling

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has admitted to attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and cocaine while on duty in exchange for cash.

Agent Noe Lopez pleaded guilty in federal court in San Diego on Thursday to two drug-trafficking counts.

According to the 37-year-old Lopez's plea agreement, he agreed with a federal informant to move backpacks full of cocaine and meth across the border in late 2016.

Lopez admitted that on delivering the backpacks he accepted $10,000 in cash from smugglers who turned out to be undercover drug enforcement agents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship

Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship 1:35

Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship
Representatives Barton and Doyle talk about bipartisan unity after baseball shooting 2:14

Representatives Barton and Doyle talk about bipartisan unity after baseball shooting
Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 1:08

Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos