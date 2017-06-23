National Politics

June 23, 2017 10:58 PM

Man shot by deputy in Burien was carrying pen, not knife

The Associated Press
BURIEN, Wash.

Authorities say a man who was fatally shot by a King County Sheriff's deputy in Burien was carrying a pen and not a knife as initially reported.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/F3G4kx ) the sheriff's office originally said Tommy Le had what was believed to be a knife and advanced on two deputies around midnight June 13.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West says deputies were called for reports of gunshots when a homeowner fired his handgun at the ground to scare Le.

West says Le approached the homeowner instead and the homeowner fled into his house.

West says Le pounded on the door and stabbed it while screaming he was "the Creator."

When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office says the man refused to drop the object and advanced on the deputies.

When Tasers were ineffective, a deputy fired. Le was taken to the hospital and later died.

