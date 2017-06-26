Mayor's ex-husband arrested at Florida hotel

National Politics

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

The ex-husband of a Florida mayor has been charged with domestic battery and strangling after he got into an argument with a woman.

The Miami Herald reports that 48-year-old Kenneth Retzer, ex-husband of Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki, was arrested early Saturday following a domestic dispute call to Miami police.

A police report says officers found the unidentified victim with a swollen eye and red throat in a Fontainebleau Hotel room. She told police Retzer hit her.

Retzer, a former Cape Coral Fire Department lieutenant, was treated and released from a local hospital before being jailed. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Sawicki went to a weekend national mayors' convention at the hotel and attended a Friday news conference there. The Miami Herald couldn't reach her for comment Sunday night.

