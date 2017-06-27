California regulators block proposed new assault weapon rule

California regulators have temporarily blocked proposed new rules on assault weapons.
The state's Office of Administrative Law announced Tuesday it has rejected proposed assault weapons regulations submitted by the state Department of Justice in May.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who runs the department, didn't immediately comment.
National Rifle Association attorney Chuck Michel says Becerra used a limited exemption in last year's assault weapons law to avoid public comment on the proposed regulations. He says the department's proposed regulations also would include too many firearms in the state's assault weapons definition.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday signed a bill extending the deadline by six months for assault weapons owners to register their weapons, from Jan. 1 to July 1, 2018. The regulations must be in place for it to take effect.
Comments