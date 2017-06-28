National Politics

June 28, 2017 3:05 AM

New Mexico statehouse districts avoid overall partisan bias

The once-a-decade process of redrawing New Mexico's state legislative districts has provided a relatively unbiased playing field for both major parties.

A statistical analysis by The Associated Press found Republican-skewed districts are far more common than Democratic ones in U.S. House and statehouse districts nationwide, though not in New Mexico.

New Mexico's districts were drawn in 2012 by a specially appointed district court judge after the Democratic-led Legislature and Republican Gov. Susana Martinez reached a stalemate.

The share of seats won by Democrats in the House of Representatives in 2016 — 38 out of 70 — closely corresponds with average vote share in districts across the state.

Albuquerque-based pollster Brian Sanderoff says the boundaries of the state's three U.S. congressional districts have changed little over the past three decades.

