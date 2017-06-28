Judge rejects plea deal of man who allegedly dealt heroin

A federal judge has rejected a plea agreement between prosecutors and a West Virginia man, citing the state's deadly drug crisis.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Judge Joseph R. Goodwin rejected the deal on Monday between prosecutors and 38-year-old Charles York Walker Jr. A federal grand jury indicted Walker in September 2016 on multiple charges including heroin and fentanyl distribution.
In January Walker pleaded guilty to a separate count charging him on possession with intent to distribute heroin, prosecutors in exchange dropped his other charges.
Goodwin granted public defender Lex Coleman's motion to continue the trial and says he plans to set a new trial date. Goodwin also says the parties would meet again Wednesday afternoon when Walker will report whether he wants to withdraw or persist in his guilty plea.
