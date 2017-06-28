GOP candidate beats lawmaker's widow in special election

A Republican candidate has beaten the widow of Iowa House Rep. Greg Forristall and two others in the special election to replace Forristall, who died in May.
The Daily Nonpareil reports (http://bit.ly/2t0rkCB ) that Jon Jacobsen received nearly 44 percent of the votes. Independent Carol Forristall received nearly 33 percent. A Democratic write-in, Ray Stevens, won just over 19 percent, and Libertarian Bryan Holder received just over 4 percent.
Jacobsen will serve the remainder of Greg Forristall's term, through 2019.
Greg Forristall, a Republican, had represented District 22 in the House since 2007. The district covers much of Pottawattamie County.
