Police investigate after a woman was shot at the annual fireworks event in downtown Detroit on Monday, June 26, 2017. One adult and one juvenile were taken into custody, and authorities said a weapon was recovered.
Police investigate after a woman was shot at the annual fireworks event in downtown Detroit on Monday, June 26, 2017. One adult and one juvenile were taken into custody, and authorities said a weapon was recovered. The Ann Arbor News via AP Tanya Moutzalias
Police investigate after a woman was shot at the annual fireworks event in downtown Detroit on Monday, June 26, 2017. One adult and one juvenile were taken into custody, and authorities said a weapon was recovered. The Ann Arbor News via AP Tanya Moutzalias

National Politics

June 28, 2017 8:08 AM

Lawmaker defends Facebook post about carrying gun in Detroit

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

A Michigan lawmaker is defending a Facebook post where he noted he could be carrying a handgun while visiting Detroit.

Republican state Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge's post Tuesday said he was heading to Detroit and added "Before anyone asks: Yes I have a CPL."

"CPL" stands for concealed pistol license. Jones went to a pawn shop to learn about the business as lawmakers consider regulations. The former Eaton County sheriff tells MLive.com "people ... thought I was attacking Detroit, but it is a city that has three or four people shot at the fireworks."

Police are investigating two separate shootings that wounded three people before and after Monday's fireworks.

Jones tells the Lansing State Journal when he's previously posted he's visiting Detroit people ask whether he'll be armed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 1:57

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship 1:35

Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos