National Politics

July 03, 2017 6:06 AM

3 arrested after pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters clash

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Police say a fight broke out between protesters after marches for and against President Donald Trump, leading to three arrests in Philadelphia.

About 150 "Impeach Trump" members and 50 pro-Trump members held separate marches Sunday morning.

Police say a group of Trump supporters tried to enter a bar in the city after the march when they were confronted by anti-Trump demonstrators. A fight broke out, during which a pro-Trump protester and a police officer were assaulted.

Two anti-Trump demonstrators were charged with assaulting the Trump supporter. Police say the Trump supporter suffered a minor mouth injury. A third person was charged with assaulting the police officer, and a fourth person was issued a citation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos