Police officer shot, suspect killed in Norfolk shooting

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

One person was killed and an officer wounded in a police shooting in Norfolk.

Police say the incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday when officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon.

Police say when the officers arrived, they were told that a man was inside of a nearby house with a gun.

When the officers tried to make contact with the man, police say he shot an officer. Police say other officers on scene returned fire, striking the suspect. Despite administering first aid, police say the suspect died at the scene.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, and the Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

