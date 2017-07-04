National Politics

July 04, 2017 8:05 PM

4 judges to handle almost all Clark County murder cases

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

A team of judges will now oversee almost all murder cases in Nevada's Clark County in an effort to speed up the pace of cases.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2tJySvK ) reports the yearlong effort involving four judges began this week. All the judges are former prosecutors.

The Clark County District Court has more than 300 defendants charged with murder. Some murder cases have lingered in the court system for years.

District Judge Douglas Herndon oversees the team. He says he expects the effort to streamline processes on how murder cases are handled.

He adds that the effort puts pressure on prosecutors "to make sure they're complying with all of their discovery obligations" and on defense attorneys to ensure they are conducting their investigations and getting ready for trial.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children
Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims 1:28

Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos