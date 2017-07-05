National Politics

July 05, 2017 11:05 AM

2 Arkansas veterans advance Gulf War memorial plans in DC

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Two Arkansas Gulf War veterans are leading a campaign to build a Desert Storm War Memorial in Washington D.C.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2sFAebL ) reports Jeff Kurczek and Brenten Byrd serve on the board for the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association.

U.S. Republican Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas has helped the veterans and supported the campaign by guiding their proposals through Congress twice.

Former President Barack Obama signed legislation, in 2014, that authorized the monument to be built. President Donald Trump also gave his approval this year and signed a resolution that allows the memorial to be built in the capital's monument zone.

The National Park Service will hold a hearing for two proposed sites later this month. Officials will invite the public to comment on the proposal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children
Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims 1:28

Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos