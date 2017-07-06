National Politics

July 06, 2017 3:14 AM

Audit: Rep. Williams fails to report $18,000 for campaign

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

An audit by the Rhode Island Board of Elections has found a longtime lawmaker failed to report more than $18,000 in contributions and $20,000 she withdrew from her account to reimburse herself for expenses.

In the audit released Wednesday, Richard Thornton, Board of Elections' director of campaign finance, notified Rep. Anastasia Williams of the audit in February 2015. Thornton cited "numerous reporting issues" in the Providence Democrat's campaign.

Thornton's investigation focused on the period between January 2010 and December 2014. He also subpoenaed William's bank records from Citizens Bank after she declined to share them voluntarily.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general says they are reviewing the report to determine if it should be sent to the State Police.

Williams has declined to comment on the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children
Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims 1:28

Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos