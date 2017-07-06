National Politics

July 06, 2017 5:02 AM

Border Patrol agents find Mexican woman hiding in car trunk

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Border Patrol officials say agents at an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona found a Mexican woman hiding in the trunk of a car.

A Border Patrol canine alerted Tucson Sector agents from the Sonoita Border Patrol Station to something suspicious in the trunk Monday.

While talking to the 48-year-old woman driving the car, agents opened the trunk and discovered the 40-year-old Mexican woman.

Both women were arrested.

Authorities say the driver is a U.S. citizen and is facing human-smuggling charges while the woman in the trunk is being charged for immigration violations.

The names of the two women haven't been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children
Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims 1:28

Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos