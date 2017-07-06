National Politics

July 06, 2017 8:04 PM

New Indiana education blueprint open for public comment

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Department of Education is collecting public input on a proposal that would bring the state into compliance with new federal education rules.

Superintendent Jennifer McCormick's office announced this week that people have until 11:59 p.m. on July 20 to offer their thoughts through an online survey.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act was signed into law in 2015, replacing the No Child Left Behind law established under President George W. Bush.

The new law similarly requires annual tests in grades 3-8 and in high school. But it also gives states more flexibility in designing and implementing their plans.

The state education department sought input from educators, administrators, parents and community members before putting together the draft plan.

Surveys can be found online at: http://www.doe.in.gov/essa .

