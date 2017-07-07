Auschwitz video latest flap for 'Cajun John Wayne'

FILE- In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Clay Higgins, a former Captain for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office, and candidate for Congress, poses for a photograph in Lafayette, La. The Louisiana congressman is apologizing for the "unintended pain" caused by a video of his visit to a gas chamber at a Nazi concentration camp. Higgins said in an email Wednesday that he's retracting the video, recorded at the Auschwitz camp in Poland that is now part of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum. Kevin McGill, File AP Photo