July 07, 2017 5:07 AM

Court-ordered changes at Wisconsin youth prisons due

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Plans for instituting court-ordered changes to disciplinary practices at Wisconsin's embattled youth prisons are due in federal court.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson set a Friday deadline for attorneys to spell out how they would comply with his order to reduce the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles on inmates at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons.

Attorneys for the Department of Corrections and those representing past and current inmates were working together on a proposal to submit to the judge in line with his order from two weeks ago.

The judge ordered attorneys to craft a plan that would reduce solitary confinement, narrowly define when pepper spray can be used and use shackles on inmates only when safety warrants it.

