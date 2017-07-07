National Politics

July 07, 2017 8:27 AM

Police: Senator impostor tries to see Ivanka at Trump Tower

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say a man who claimed to be a U.S. senator tried to get inside Trump Tower to see Ivanka Trump and has been arrested.

NBC New York says the man had two knives on him when he tried to get into President Donald Trump's New York City home about 4 p.m. Thursday and asked for the president's daughter.

Police say he had a bullet-resistant vest and a fake ID. Fifty-two-year-old Adames Benitez was arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a forged instrument. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges against him.

Police say he appeared to be mentally unstable. Ivanka Trump lives in Washington, D.C.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Polish president slams 'fake news' over wife's Trump handshake

Polish president slams 'fake news' over wife's Trump handshake 0:20

Polish president slams 'fake news' over wife's Trump handshake

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 4:21

Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children

View More Video