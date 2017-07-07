North Carolina congressman wants to rename the US Navy

U.S. Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina has a history of successfully renaming things – he was behind the use “freedom fries” to jab France at the outset of the Iraq war – and now he has a new target: the U.S. Navy.
Jones, a Republican from Farmville who represents much of eastern North Carolina in Congress, formally proposed the Navy name change during federal budget negotiations in the House of Representatives.
Jones wants the United States Navy to henceforth be known as the United States Navy and Marine Corps.
The Marines are part of the Navy but have never received equal billing. Jones said he has been trying to make this happen for 16 years and wants to give it another shot this year.
It’s about pride and recognition for Marines, he said in a congressional committee meeting, and their family members. “When the war in Iraq was going at the highest (number) of Marines being killed, I had one family come to me and say, ‘Congressman, we are proud to be part of one fighting team, Navy and Marine Corps. But why is it that this condolence letter that I received only said Department of the Navy?’”
North Carolina doesn’t have a naval base, but the Marines have a large presence here. Jones’ district is home to most of them, including Camp Lejeune, which is home to the second-most Marines of anywhere in the world. Many retired Marines also live in the district.
However, not all of them were quick to give Jones’ suggestion a resounding “Ooh-rah.”
The Jacksonville Daily News, which covers Camp Lejeune, quoted one retired Marine saying the Marines don’t need any help.
“I can’t think of anything that would improve the stature of the Marine Corps,” retired Col. Pete Grimes told the paper.
Jones’ proposal passed the House Armed Services Committee on June 28. To succeed, he now would have to win over allies in the House at large as well as in the Senate.
He said he already has at least one ally there in Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain – a Navy veteran – and that he plans to get other vets on board.
“I will go to the Senate next month and ask every senator that is a Marine to please join in this effort,” Jones said.
The Navy’s name hasn’t changed since 1794, when President George Washington called on Congress to re-start a naval force to replace the Continental Navy, which was disbanded in 1785 following the end of the Revolutionary War. The Marines also date back to the Revolutionary War, although the U.S. Marine Corps officially began in 1834.
