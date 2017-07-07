National Politics

July 07, 2017 8:25 PM

Regulators to consider emergency rules for pot distribution

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has authorized state regulators to consider emergency rules that would allow officials to determine whether the state has enough marijuana distributors to keep its retail shops supplied.

The Nevada Department of Taxation on Friday announced regulators will consider the rules Thursday.

Sandoval's approval comes after dispensaries across the state reported higher-than-expected demand for marijuana since recreational sales of the drug became legal in Nevada on Saturday.

The measure voters approved in November legalizing the sales dictates that licensed alcohol wholesalers have the exclusive rights to pot distribution licenses for 18 months. But no alcohol wholesalers have completed the licensing process.

A judge's order in an ongoing court fight between the state and the alcohol distributors does not allow pot dispensaries to serve as their own middleman.

