National Politics

July 08, 2017

Annual gathering of Midwestern lawmakers set for Des Moines

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa will host the Midwest's largest annual gathering of state legislators this month.

The Midwestern Legislative Conference of The Council of State Governments will meet Sunday in Des Moines. More than 500 lawmakers, staff, private sector representatives and guests representing 11 Midwestern states and four Canadian provinces are expected. The conference runs through Wednesday and will be held at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown.

Featured speakers include Kenneth Quinn, former U.S. ambassador and president of the World Food Prize, Isabel Wilkerson, author of the best-selling, award-winning "The Warmth of Other Suns," and Harry Enten, senior political writer and analyst for FiveThirtyEight.

