NY invests $1.7M in the fight against invasive species

New York is taking aim at the invasive species threatening local ecosystems statewide.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will award $1.7 million to 35 local governments, colleges and non-profit organizations to support their work to detect and eliminate invading plant and animal species.
The individual projects target several invasive terrestrial and aquatic plant and animal species, including the tree-killing emerald ash borer and the aquatic water chestnut.
The grant announcement comes as the state readies for invasive species week, which will involve 130 events around the state meant to highlight the need to defend against invasive plants and animals.
The grants range in amount from $10,000 to $100,000.
