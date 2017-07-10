State working on response to lawsuit on voter information

New Hampshire is working on its response to a lawsuit seeking to block voter information from being sent to President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner, a commission member, plans to submit data that's public under state law: names, addresses, party affiliations and voting histories.
But a lawsuit brought against him by the American Civil Liberties Union, Democratic state Sen. Bette Lasky and Republican Rep. Neal Kurk argues that doing so doesn't fit the limited scenarios in which statewide data can legally be shared.
Under state law, anyone can view the statewide voter database at the state archives building, but it can't be copied or transmitted. The lawsuit argues the same law allows Gardner to sell the database to political parties, political committees and candidates.
