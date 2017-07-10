National Politics

July 10, 2017 12:15 AM

6 New York dairy processors join state program

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Six dairy processors who source their milk from more than 1,200 farms across the state have joined the New York State Grown and Certified program.

Consumers will soon be able to find the certified label on select milk, yogurt and cheese products from Byrne Dairy, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, McCadam Cheese, King Brothers Dairy, Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy and Beecher's Handmade Cheese.

The state program, launched last year by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, aims at assuring consumers the food they're buying is sourced from New York farms and produced to a higher standard by requiring participating producers to adopt good agricultural practices.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump

Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump 4:41

Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump
Polish president slams 'fake news' over wife's Trump handshake 0:20

Polish president slams 'fake news' over wife's Trump handshake

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

View More Video